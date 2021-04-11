Facing South Florida: 1-On-1 With Jared Moskowitz

Jim DeFede spoke with Jared Moskowitz, the director of the Florida Division of the Department of Emergency Management, regarding his criticism of last week’s “60 Minutes” report on Gov.
Ron DeSantis’ vaccination policies.
Jim DeFede spoke with Moskowitz about his decision to resign.
Jared Moskowitz announced on Twitter that he is stepping down. He has been in public service for fifteen years.