COVID-19: UP CM Adityanath holds meeting with senior officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 11 held a meeting with senior officials of the state over COVID-19 situation.

Uttar Pradesh reported highest single-day spike with over 12,000 cases on April 10.

The state government is running the vaccination drive across 6,000 centres after the starting of four-day 'Tika Utsav'.