Anti-Defamation League CEO calls out Murdochs and Fox investors

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, says Fox host Tucker Carlson is taking white supremacist talking points and using a “primetime platform to mainstream them for millions of Americans.” He asks, “Where are the Murdochs?

Where is the rest of the board at Fox?

Again, where are the shareholders, the institutional investors?”