Family working to recover following storm damage in Clay County

Members of one Clay County family are out of their home after the storms left major damage.

W-t-v-a-s taylor tucker was in clay county to tell us where they are taking shelter two days after this major storm.

Aslive: "behind me is the left-over debris from friday nights storms that forced one family out its home with no idea when they will be able to return."

((sot:)) "i'm just still devasted, that it happened in this little community so soon, i'm still nervous, my nerves are still shocked.

" melinda crowley - resident friday night changed the living arrangements for the crowley family.

Melinda crowley was watching the news when she took shelter.

Moments later... this tree was in her home... leaving interiors exposed to the elements.(explain damage,) sot: "it's only two bedrooms and their damaged, were not able to stay there."

Melinda c melinda and the crowley family is staying at a motel.

With the help of family and friends they were able to remove the tree, but the damage is there.clay county ema torrey williams said county workers can't clear debris on private property.

Sot: "that's one of the things that's hung up on different disasters and situations.

The only time that they can come on property is an emergency situation whether there's lives that are in jeopardy.

" torrey williams - clay county ema the storms damaged only four homes in clay county.

Including the crowleys.

Williams says he's seen incidents like the crowleys.

They don't know when they will be able to go back home.

Sot: "one individual whose bridge is out at her home, she hasn't been able to go home within the past year so it just depends on what's available and what we can grab and who's willing to help."

Torrey w.

Reporting in clay county, taylor tucker, wtva 9 news.

