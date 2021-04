SC benches sit 1 hour late, judges hold video courts | Oneindia News

India recorded 1,68,912 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's caseload to over 1.35 crore; India will consider granting Russia's Covid vaccine Sputnik-V emergency approval today amid a record spike in virus cases in the country; Kumbh mela officials said that they were unable to impose social distancing at the ghats and that if they tried a stampede-like situation may arise.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

