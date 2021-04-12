FEMA Offering Funeral Assistance for COVID-19

In an effort to support the families who have lost loved ones during the covid pandemic, FEMA will launch a financial assistance program Monday.

News 12's winston reed gives us the details on how families can apply for reimbursement.

Beginning monday, april 12th, fema will begin reimbursing families for the funeral cost of coronavirus victims. john taylor sr./ taylor funeral home: "this is a way to assist those who had to come up with funding and sometimes t was several members in the family that passed."

Americans will be given up to 9 thousand dollars per funeral of a coronavirus victim and and up to 35 thousand dollars for households that have suffered more than one loss to covid.

Fema's program, does have eligibility requirements as explained by funeral director of taylor funeral home kohn taylor senior.

John taylor sr./ taylor funeral home: "the death certificate must have covid-19 listed.

If it's not on there, you will not be able to qualify."

You are only able to apply for the reimbursement if your name is on the bill or statement of the funeral service.

John taylor sr./ taylor funeral home: "you could be the next of kin but if you didn't sign the contract it has to be with the funeral contract."

If you need help applying, taylor funeral home is willing to offer assistance.

John taylor sr./ taylor funeral home: "if we can help you we're to assist you and to provide you with proper information."

