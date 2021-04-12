What you need to know: April 12

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Monday, April 12.

Breaking news- a federal judge has ordered all homeless evictions to temporarily stop in chico.

The order says the city of chico cannot issue or enforce 72-hour evictions for anyone sleeping on public property..

The judge also demanded the city not to destroy anyone's belongings even if the value is less than 100 dollars.

On thursday several campers at comanche creek were given 72 hours to pack up their belongings and move.

## new this morning - chico police say officers arrested dominic lamont wood in the area of forest avenue and e 20 street early saturday morning..

Chico p-d says officers found methamphetamine and a loaded handgun on wood.

The serial number on the gun - filed away.

Wood is now charged for being armed with drugs along with several other possession charges.

He is booked in butte county jail.### happening today... dry, windy conditions bring fire danger ... and a burn ban across parts of northern califonria today.

That includes butte, glenn and shasta counties.

Fire officials say this suspension will last for the next few days -- as both temperatures... and winds... pick up.## one person is dead... another seriously injured... after a truck and train collided in richvale .

The crash happened near hwy 162 sunday evening-- c-h-p and cal fire responded and were on scene for several hours after the crash to investigate, clear the scene and direct traffic.

Action news now is working to learn the names of those involved.## the state's public health department says -- nearly 23 million doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the state -- and nearly nine million people are fully vaccinated -- that's about 22% of the population.

Still ... 105 new covid deaths were reported .

In three more days ... on april 15th -- anyone 16 and over can get their covid vaccine## protestors clashed with police in minneapolis overnight..

After officers shot and killed a driver during a traffic stop..

Roughly 10 miles from where george floyd was killed during an arrest last may..

The department says that man had an outstanding warrant.... and tried to run from officers..

Officers in riot gear used flashbangs and chemical irritants to disperse the crowd... ## happening today - less than a 20- minute drive from these protests.

The third week of the derek chauvin trial begins.

So far - 35 witnesses have been called to testify on the death of george floyd.

Multiple minneapolis police officers have testified along side expert medical witnesses... many concluded that floyd died because of derek chauvin's actions.

The defense is expected to begin their case this