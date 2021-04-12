Hideki Matsuyama Becomes First Asian-Born Man to Win Masters

Hideki Matsuyama Becomes, First Asian-Born Man to Win Masters .

Matsuyama emerged from the tournament 10 under par.

Though he was once ranked second in the world, he had not won a tournament since 2017.

Matsuyama entered this tournament ranked 25th.

As he is the first man from Japan to win the Masters, many are calling him the greatest golfer in the history of the nation.

I cannot say that I am the greatest.

However, I’m the first to win a major, and if that’s the bar, then I set it, Hideki Matsuyama, via 'The New York Times'.

Matsuyama says he realizes the importance of his win for young Japanese golfers.

Hopefully this will set an example that it is possible and if they set their mind to it, they can do it, too, Hideki Matsuyama, via 'The New York Times'