ZSL pays tribute to 'passionate wildlife lover' Duke

London Zoo has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh who served as the president of the Zoological Society of London for 17 years from 1960, and an Honorary Fellow beyond.

Executive Fundraising Director James Wren described Prince Philip as a "passionate wildlife lover", and said he has left a "lasting legacy" on the conservation of wildlife.

The zoo opened its doors for the first time in months as Covid lockdown restrictions were eased across England.

Report by Alibhaiz.

