People who defamed Tablighi Jamaat now silent on Kumbh congregation: Aslam Shaikh

To curb the COVID spread, Maharashtra government is likely to impose a complete lockdown in the state amid the virus surge.

Speaking on the current situation and lockdown planning, state Textiles Minister Aslam Shaikh said, "The state govt is making a fool-proof plan on what needs to be allowed and for how many days, during the lockdown.

This will give sufficient time to people if they want to move somewhere or come here, and prepare them mentally, ahead of lockdown." Slamming the central government over the Tablighi Jamaat issue, Shaikh further said, "There'll be strict SOPs for upcoming festivals.

Otherwise, you can see how there's a rise in COVID cases due to permission by a govt for Haridwar Kumbh.

They're the same people who defamed Tablighi Jamaat and accused them of spreading the disease."