State leaders open new vaccine site in Pontotoc

People in Pontotoc do not have to travel far to receive their vaccine shots.

State leaders opened a vaccine site at the exhibit building this morning.

People have three days to go get their first doses.

According to mississippi state department of health website, this is the only vaccine site in pontotoc.

Medical workers are giving the pfizer and johnson johnson vaccine until wednesday.

Anyone who is 16 and older can get a shot.

You can book an appointment online.

Medical workers said about 50 people signed up today.

If you are unable to sign up, medical workers will allow walk ins.

All you have to do is drive to the front of the building and they will give you a sheet to fill out.

Pontotoc resident, jimmy white said he's happy to have site near his home.

'im very really excited.

It's closer and i know the area.

And it seems like people aren't waiting as longer..

People are just coming up and are so nice.

They just helping and they have plenty of people to help them with.

That's what i'm impressed about."

The site is open until 1pm for appointments only.

Then workers will allow walk ins from 1pm to 3 pm.

After you get your first dose, you can come back to this location 3 weeks later to get your second one.

