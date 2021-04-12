Minnesota National Guard Deployed After Police Officer Kills Daunte Wright

Daunte Wright, a black man, was shot and killed by a police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center on Sunday.

When police determined Wright had outstanding warrants after a traffic stop, they say he got back in his car to drive away.

An officer shot and killed Wright, who then crashed into a second car.

Wright's girlfriend reportedly was in the car with him at the time.

Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright's family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement, Tim Walz, Minnesota Governor, via CNN.

Protestors gathered at the crash site and the Brooklyn Center police department.

The National Guard was eventually deployed.

Before protestors were dispersed from the area, there were reports of rocks being thrown, shots fired and looting at a nearby mall.

All in-person classes scheduled for schools on Monday were canceled by Superintendent Dr. Carly Baker.

I haven't entirely processed the tragedy that took place in our community and I'm prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of our students, families, staff members and community members, Superintendent Dr. Carly Baker, via CNN.

Body camera footage released shows the officer shouting "Taser" before she fires her weapon.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon referred to the shooting as "accidental.".

It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet, Chief Tim Gannon, Brooklyn Center Police Department, via 'The New York Times'.

This appears to me [...] that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in a tragic death of Mr. Wright, Chief Tim Gannon, Brooklyn Center Police Department, via 'The New York Times'