Virginia Police Officer Fired After Black Army Lieutenant Pepper-Sprayed, Handcuffed During Traffic Stop

Officer Joe Gutierrez was fired following the December 5 incident, which was captured on video, the town of Windsor, Virginia said in a statement Sunday, acknowledging the "unfortunate events that transpired." Caron Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, who is Black and Latino, is suing the town.