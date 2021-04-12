TOP SIX AT 6:00 – APRIL 12, 2021

11 in the latest Top Six at 6:00!

It's the best plays from the week of Apr.

History is being made in college hoops.

-- last week was a big week full of plays so we've got check out some of the best.

((no cg)) it's your top six at six... -- # 6.

Herkimer and m- v-c-c at murnane field.

Top two - one on for yuzuki okamura.

Chopped to short - the hawks turn the 6-4-3 double-play to end the inning.

-- #5.

Same rivalry, this time in women's soccer.

Second half, it's alyssa della posta - has room and takes it.

From outside the box she strikes and sends it inside the far post for the goal ...m-v-c-c went on to win that game 3-1.

-- #4.

Utica college field hockey wrapped up their season last week.

Sophomore shannon jed-ray-chech had one last opportunity to score a goal this year and she makes it count.

Getting the pass from madison krecidlo and she scores!

-- #3.

Holland patent and r-f-a on the gridiron, golden knights ball on the 41, thrid down, mike bendetto lets it go, makes a throw to bryce dare, he's on the run, he's got blockers and he's out down the left sideline.

That's 59- yards to the house.

H-p took a 17- nothing lead there.

-- #2.

Same game, 90 seconds left in the third quarter, r-f-a ball on the 34-yard line.

Junior running back nevaeh baez is out and nobody can catch him.

He's juking defenders, stays on his feet, he's got an open field and falls into the endzonefor the 66-yard t-d.

Incredible.

-- #1.

This isn't a best play but it is the best moment.

Just yesterday, utica college defeated st.

John fisher 89-65 to win the first- ever empire 8 title in program history.

Unfortunately there isn't an n-c-a-a tournament for division three this year but what an ncredible moment in history for the pioneers.

