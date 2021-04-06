Top Six at 6:00 – April 5, 2021

4 in the latest Top Six at 6:00!

It's the best plays from the week of Mar.

Final stretch here in the area.

While teams get their final few games in - they're playing at a pretty high level.

So - let's check out some of the best plays from the past week.

((no cg)) it's your top six at six... --- 6 - utica college women's hockey hosting nazareth in the u-c-h-c quarterfinals.

Carly stefanini - centers for the tip- in from caley sisitti to get the pioneers on the board.

We'll be back here in a minute.

--- 5 - clinton- cooperstown girls volleyball.

Warriors trying to get it over the net - riley jubar shuts that down - perfect timing for the block and the point.

The hawkeyes won the match three games to one.

--- 4 - u-c men's hockey taking on manhattanville in the u-c-h-c quarterfinals.

Jason dobay - very patient on the power play - waits for the opening - gets to the dot and lets it rip inside the far post.

Pioneers won this one 9-0.

--- 3 - back to the u-c women.

Ava suda ahead to erica sloan - she comes down the wing - gets to the dot and snaps it perfectly inside the pipe.

Had the room and took it.

But the pioneers lost this one 5-3.

--- 2 - little falls at herkimer girls hoops.

Magicians trailing late and need a bucket.

This is a heck of a way to get it.

Ava lanuax - the steal - ahead to taylor smith...she's bumped but hooks it in while off balance for the and-one.

The mounties though hung on to win a nail-biter 40-38.

--- 1 - same schools - over on the boys side.

Similar play here - magicians with the takeaway.

Kyle annutto - up for jordan foote.

He splits the 'd' and throws up the reverse as he's fouled.

And-one for foote.

Continues his acrobatic finishes this season.

Herkimer won this battle 68-42.

--- that's your top six at six... we have some good news to start your work week.

It appears the