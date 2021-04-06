Top Six at 6:00 – April 5, 2021

It's the best plays from the week of Mar.
29 to Apr.
4 in the latest Top Six at 6:00!
Final stretch here in the area.
While teams get their final few games in - they're playing at a pretty high level.
So - let's check out some of the best plays from the past week.
((no cg)) it's your top six at six... --- 6 - utica college women's hockey hosting nazareth in the u-c-h-c quarterfinals.
Carly stefanini - centers for the tip- in from caley sisitti to get the pioneers on the board.
We'll be back here in a minute.
--- 5 - clinton- cooperstown girls volleyball.
Warriors trying to get it over the net - riley jubar shuts that down - perfect timing for the block and the point.
The hawkeyes won the match three games to one.
--- 4 - u-c men's hockey taking on manhattanville in the u-c-h-c quarterfinals.
Jason dobay - very patient on the power play - waits for the opening - gets to the dot and lets it rip inside the far post.
Pioneers won this one 9-0.
--- 3 - back to the u-c women.
Ava suda ahead to erica sloan - she comes down the wing - gets to the dot and snaps it perfectly inside the pipe.
Had the room and took it.
But the pioneers lost this one 5-3.
--- 2 - little falls at herkimer girls hoops.
Magicians trailing late and need a bucket.
This is a heck of a way to get it.
Ava lanuax - the steal - ahead to taylor smith...she's bumped but hooks it in while off balance for the and-one.
The mounties though hung on to win a nail-biter 40-38.
--- 1 - same schools - over on the boys side.
Similar play here - magicians with the takeaway.
Kyle annutto - up for jordan foote.
He splits the 'd' and throws up the reverse as he's fouled.
And-one for foote.
Continues his acrobatic finishes this season.
Herkimer won this battle 68-42.
--- that's your top six at six... we have some good news to start your work week.
It appears the
