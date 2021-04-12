Pittsburgh Public Schools Facing Transportation Challenges

Pittsburgh Public Schools is one of the last districts in our region to send students back to the classroom, but a major challenge is busing.
Will there be enough drivers, and is this issue impacting other districts?
KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.
A company Pittsburgh Public Schools contracts with says they don't have enough bus drivers. KDKA's Nicole Ford talks to other..
KDKA's Chris Hoffman has more on the students returning to the classroom today in Pittsburgh Public Schools.