Instant Vaccine appointments

Hamilton County is now offering instant appointments/walk up service for first time vaccines beginning Tuesday.

The hamilton county health department announces "instant appointment" availability for those wanting a covid-19 vaccine.

If you live, work, or attend school in hamilton county, you will be able to visit one of the health department's first dose vacination sites between 9 a-m and 3 p-m.

Instant appointments begin tomorrow.

The health department wants to accomodate people with compromising schedules.

This will not and i want to emphasize, will not interfere with people with appointments.

People with appointments will be seen during their appointment time slot.

No change for them whatsoever.

Again, the instant appointments begin tomorrow morning at 9 at any of the health department's vaccine sites.