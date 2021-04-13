Body paintings demanding employment dominate PM Modi's rally in WB

In Prime Minister Narendra's Modi's public rally in West Bengal's Barasat, unique body paintings were on display which highlighted messages like unemployment, demand for jobs and the requirement for industries in West Bengal.

Tarak Das, an artist, remarked that the 'book of democracy' which has been taught by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is now being used as a brick to be hurled at the military, police and the public.

Fifth phase of West Bengal assembly elections is scheduled to be held on April 17.