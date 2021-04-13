11PM Dump Truck Crash 04.12.2021

A CRASH THIS AFTERNOON IN FAYETTE COUNTY BLOCKED TWO LANES OF EASTBOUND I-64 NEAR THE CLARK COUNTY LINE.

According to the lexington traffic management center...the truck lost some of its wheels and flipped around 4:30 p- m...losing its load of gravel and dirt.

That load ended up spread across the right and center lanes.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

