Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, April 18, 2021

11PM Dump Truck Crash 04.12.2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Duration: 0 shares 2 views
11PM Dump Truck Crash 04.12.2021
11PM Dump Truck Crash 04.12.2021

A CRASH THIS AFTERNOON IN FAYETTE COUNTY BLOCKED TWO LANES OF EASTBOUND I-64 NEAR THE CLARK COUNTY LINE.

Pronounced dead.

A crash this afternoon in fayette county blocked two lanes of eastbound i-64 near the clark county line.

According to the lexington traffic management center...the truck lost some of its wheels and flipped around 4:30 p- m...losing its load of gravel and dirt.

That load ended up spread across the right and center lanes.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

###

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

You might like

More coverage

Motorcycle vs garbage truck 4.16.21

Motorcycle vs garbage truck 4.16.21

WTVQ Lexington, KY

A MOTORCYCLIST... RECOVERING AFTER BEING INVOLVED IN A CRASH WITH A CITY GARBAGE TRUCK IN LEXINGTON THIS MORNING.