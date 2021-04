Sanju Samson was right in denying single & remaining on strike for the last ball? | Oneindia News

RR needed 5 runs off 2 balls.

When Samson slammed the fuller length delivery from Arshdeep Singh toward long-off but decided to turn down the single which would have gotten Morris on strike for the last ball, this has sparked controversy.

#IPL2021 #SanjuSamson #RajasthanRoyals