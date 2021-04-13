Protests And Pain After Killing Of Daunte Wright

Just as Derek Chauvin's murder trial continues in the killing of George Floyd, another death of a Black man at the hands of police is sparking outrage from coast-to-coast, including here in New York City.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
Just as Derek Chauvin's murder trial continues in the killing of George Floyd, another death of a Black man at the hands of police is sparking outrage from coast-to-coast, including here in New York City.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
POLICE NOW CALLING THE SHOOTING DEATH OF A 20 YEAR OLD BLACK MAN IN A MINNEAPOLIS SUBURB... AN ACCIDENT.
A rally is planned in Washington Square Park after violent protests erupted in Minnesota over another deadly police shooting.