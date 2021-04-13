CDC and FDA Recommend Pause of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Due to Rare Cases of Blood Clots

Six cases of "rare and severe" blood clots have been reported by people who have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

Roughly 6.8 million people have received that version of the vaccine in the U.S. A joint statement was released by both the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

It revealed that all the reported cases of blood clots occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

And that the instances of clotting emerged between six and 13 days after they received the vaccine.

CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance, Joint Statement of CDC and FDA, via CNN.

FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases.

Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution, Joint Statement of CDC and FDA, via CNN.

The statement reiterated that the cases are "extremely rare", as rare as one case per million doses administered.

However, it states that anyone experiencing leg pain, severe headache, shortness of breath or abdominal pain within three weeks of receiving the vaccine should contact their doctor immediately