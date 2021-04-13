MLB Partners With Topps to Release NFT Baseball Card Series

Major League Baseball has announced its latest venture into the world of cryptocurrency; NFTs.

.

The league is partnering with MLB Players, Inc.

And Topps to sell NFT baseball cards through the WAX blockchain.

.

As collectibles enjoy a breakout moment with NFTs and blockchain technology, we can’t think of a better way to honor the legendary players from years past ... These Topps cards offer a new innovative way for today’s collectors and fans to connect with their favorite stars, Evan Kaplan, Managing Director of MLB Players, Inc., via Statement.

Topps's NFT cards will feature animated backgrounds and sport holographic effects.

.

Card rarity will range from common to legendary, with some cards achieving legendary limited-edition 1-of-1 platinum anniversary status.

.

Topps’s first set of cards, dubbed “Series 1” will be available for purchase on April 20.

.

50,000 standards packs of six cards will be available for $5 each and 24,000 premium packs of 45 cards for $100 each.

An exclusive “Opening Day NFT Pack” will also be given for free to the first 10,000 users that sign up for Topps’s email alerts