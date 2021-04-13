Real water hearings continue in Las Vegas

Lawsuits link the Henderson-based water company to the deaths of three dogs as well as the acute liver failure of a UFC fighter.

CHARGES AND IS BEING HELDWITHOUT BAIL.ANOTHER HEARING WILL BEHELD TODAY ABOUT "REAL WATER".LAWSUITS LINK THEHENDERSON-BASED WATER COMPANY TOTHE DEATHS OF THREE DOGS -- ASWELL AS THE ACUTE LIVER FAILUREOF A U-F-C FIGHTER.SOME EQUIPMENT FROM PLANTSIN HENDERSON AND MESA, ARIZONAHAVE BEEN HANDED OVER TO BE SENTFOR TESTING BY THE F-D-A.THE AGENCY IS EXPECTED TORELEASE A REPORT ABOUT ITS