Butter Pet of the Week

It is now time for our pet of the week!

Meet butter!

Butter is only 6 months old and weighs four pounds with still some growing to do, but she is litter box trained and is spayed she is very friendly and loves people, she loves being pet and is very curious she would do best in a family with children over 8 years old, and must be adopted to an inside-home.

Greenhill says inside 'house rabbits' have a six to ten year life span if you are interested in butter or any pet at the green hill humane society you can visit them at 88530 green hill road