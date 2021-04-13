Key Takeaways From Derek Chauvin Trial, April 13

For the first time, Shawanda Hill took the stand.
She was in the SUV with George Floyd the day he died (1:19) WCCO 4 News At 5 - April 13, 2021
For the first time, Shawanda Hill took the stand.
She was in the SUV with George Floyd the day he died (1:19) WCCO 4 News At 5 - April 13, 2021
A number of Oneonta residents protested downtown following the officer-involved shooting on April 6. NewsChannel 2's James Corrigan..
Jason DeRusha takes a look back at the key moments from the first week of Derek Chauvin’s trial (1:40) WCCO 4 News At 5 - April..