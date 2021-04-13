5PM Driver Identified in Head on New Circle Crash 04.13.2021

THE FAYETTE COUNTY CORONER HAS IDENTIFED THE DRIVER AS 38-YEAR-OLD ANGELINA SUE RAAD OF WINCHESTER.

In a head- on crash monday in lexington that killed one woman and left a police officer seriously injured.

Police say radd hit a police cruiser head-on... after driving the wrong way down new circle road early monday morning.

Late today... lexington police.... releasing the name of the officer who was hit.

They say officer dawn miller... who has served with the department since 20-17... is in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

According to police.... officers were responding to several calls about a driver going the wrong way on new circle road... but say miller has not one of those officers.

