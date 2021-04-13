Deadly Crash

THE WOMAN KILLED IN A LEXINGTON CRASH EARLY MONDAY MORNING HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED..

According to the fayette county coroner, 38-year-old angelina sue raad -- of winchester -- died, after hitting a police cruiser, leaving the officer seriously injured..

The crash happened at around 1-30 monday morning on new circle road..

Lexington police say they received numerous calls about a driver going the wrong way on new circle road... and as officers were responding.... they got another call the driver hit a police cruiser head-on..

However... police say.... it appears the officer who was hit was not responding to the crash.

Lexington firefighters took both drivers to the hospital... where the 38-year-old woman was pronounced