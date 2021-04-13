Deadly Crash

5PM Deadly LPD Accident Investigation 04.12.2021
THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUING INTO A CRASH IN LEXINGTON THAT LEFT A WOMAN DEAD AND A LEXINGTON POLICE OFFICER SERIOUSLY INJURED
Crash identified source: fayette county coroner's office angelin ... the woman killed in a lexington crash early monday morning has been identified..
According to the fayette county coroner, 38-year-old angelina sue raad -- of winchester -- died, after hitting a police cruiser, leaving the officer seriously injured..
The crash happened at around 1-30 monday morning on new circle road..
Lexington police say they received numerous calls about a driver going the wrong way on new circle road... and as officers were responding.... they got another call the driver hit a police cruiser head-on..
However... police say.... it appears the officer who was hit was not responding to the crash.
Lexington firefighters took both drivers to the hospital... where the 38-year-old woman was pronounced
THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUING INTO A CRASH IN LEXINGTON THAT LEFT A WOMAN DEAD AND A LEXINGTON POLICE OFFICER SERIOUSLY INJURED
A sanitation worker is dead after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn this weekend, and police say the driver left the scene; CBS2's..