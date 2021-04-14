Local Police Weigh In On Weapon Confusion

Officer's resignation.

That officer - a 26 year veteran on the force - says she accidentally shot wright after she reached for her taser but pulled her gun out instead waay 31's ashley carter joins us live now....after speaking with a police veteran on if this is a common mistake.

Ashley it's not common...but the officer i spoke with said it has happened before...he says their is trainings officers go through to distinguish and go over which weapon to deploy in certain situations...but in the heat of the moment mistakes could happen.

Everett johnson...the president of the state's fraternal order of police has been in law enforcement 27 years and he told me police tasers and guns are set up similar to each other....which in heated situatons could could get mixed up in the heat of the moment.

He says a mistake like this could happen no matter how many years someone is an officer and says it's an accident the officer will probably regret for the rest of her life "this officer, based on the video i saw i'm sure is devastated over this situation and did not realize in the heat of the moment what weapon she had deployed until after the fac, and like i said it's just tragic terrible accident and one she live with the rest of her life."

Wright's aunt says she does not believe the shooting was accidental and hopes justice is served.

So far no charges have been pressed against the officer.

