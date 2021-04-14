Tan France to be a father

Queer Eye star Tan France reveals he and his husband are expecting
Sky News
Queer Eye fashionista Tan France has revealed that he and his husband are expecting their first child via a surrogate.
Queer Eye fashionista Tan France has revealed that he and his husband are expecting their first child via a surrogate.
Tan France’s Queer Eye co-stars shared their delight at the fashion designer’s baby news.
Queer Eye star Tan France has announced that he and his husband are expecting a child via surrogate.