'Greensill inquiry not independent and conflict of interest'

Shadow Cabinet Officer Minister Rachel Reeves says it's "incredibly disappointing" Boris Johnson is urging his MPs to vote against a full parliamentary inquiry into David Cameron and the Greensill lobbying scandal.

The prime minister has set up a committee to look into lobbying, however Ms Reeves insists it is "barely an inquiry, and certainly not independent".

Report by Alibhaiz.

