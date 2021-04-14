Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav test positive for Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said he is in self-isolation and doing tasks virtually.

On Tuesday, the CM isolated himself after some staffers in his office tested positive.

Development comes shortly after the UP CM wrapped up his campaign for Bengal polls.

Adityanath took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine on April 05 at a Civil Hospital in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has tested positive for coronavirus.

Yadav had recently visited Haridwar where Kumbh Mela is underway & met religious leaders.

Uttar Pradesh urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon has also tested positive.

UP govt has already announced restrictions on gatherings of people in view of Covid.

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 cases and 85 deaths.

Adityanath govt has also imposed a night curfew in districts with over 500 active cases.