COVID-19: Pune restaurant owners demand relief from restrictions

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced strict restrictions on April 13 to contain spread of COVID-19, the restaurant business again fearing for loss.

According to the restaurant owners they are already facing loses due to fewer customers and now after restrictions it would be very difficult for them to run their business.

The restaurant owners have demanded some relief from government.

Restaurant sector is one of the worst hit businesses COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 13 announced a series of strict restrictions in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 from Wednesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases and but said he will not term the new restrictions as "lockdown".