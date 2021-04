A NASA astronaut's lessons on fear, confidence and preparing for spaceflight | Megan McArthur

How does an astronaut prepare physically and mentally to launch into space?

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, who will take part in the SpaceX Crew-2 mission later this month, shares stellar life lessons on how to cultivate the resolve to do incredible things through preparation -- and a dash of bravery.

A rare glimpse at what it takes to literally shoot for the stars.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by TEDWomen curator Pat Mitchell, was recorded in November 2020.)