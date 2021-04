Lizzo: Body Positivity Has Been ‘Co-opted’ “Body positivity has been co-opted by all bodies.” Lizzo responded to a TikTok user who was upset by a body-shaming comment they got on the app.

[MUSIC PLAYING] LIZZO: Now, the body positivity has been co-opted by all bodies and people are finally celebrating medium and small girls and people who occasionally get roles, fat people are still getting the short end of this movement. [MUSIC PLAYING]

