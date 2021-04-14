Disney Theme Park Employees Can Now Show Tattoos and Wear ‘Gender-Inclusive’ Hairstyles

Disney Theme Park Employees Can Now Show Tattoos and Wear ‘Gender-Inclusive’ Hairstyles.

On Tuesday, Disney Parks' Experiences and Products chairman, Josh D'Amaro, announced the company's latest step toward inclusivity.

D’Amaro revealed that Disney has updated its dress code to give theme park employees “greater flexibility.” .

This includes the ability to show “appropriate tattoos” and wear “gender-inclusive” jewelry, nail styles, hairstyles and costumes.

According to D’Amaro, the updated dress code will allow Disney’s workplace to “remain relevant” and also enable employees to “better express” their individuality.

.

This will allow cast members to engage in “richer” experiences with guests and create an inclusive environment for all.

We want our guests to see their own backgrounds and traditions reflected in the stories, experiences and products they encounter in their interactions with Disney.

And we want our cast members – and future cast members – to feel a sense of belonging at work, Josh D'Amaro, via statement.

D’Amaro ended by saying Disney would “never stop working” to ensure it is a “welcoming place for all.” .

The world is changing, and we will change with it, and continue to be a source of joy and inspiration for all the world … I’m excited about where we're headed, and we'll have more to share soon.

Thank you for joining us on this journey, Josh D'Amaro, via statement