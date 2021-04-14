Windsor businesses brace for influx of visitors for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

Small businesses in Windsor are preparing for an influx of visitors for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday April 17.Dr Ramnik Mathur, 48, who runs a chocolatier close to Windsor Castle, said as many as 25,000 people might try to visit, despite a warning from the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead that people should stay away.

Tone Mendez, 38, a cafe owner, said the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead had told him he would not be allowed to put out streetside tables and chairs from Friday evening until late on Saturday.