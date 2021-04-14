Touching photos of Philip, the Queen and their family

A touching photo of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh sitting with their great-grandchildren has been released as the royal family shared memories of Philip.The previously unseen image shows the couple like any other great-grandparents surrounded by youngsters on a sofa during a family get-together and with the little ones appearing on best behaviour.
Royal Family releases photo by Kate of Queen and Philip with seven great-grandchildren
Sky News
The Royal Family has released new photographs of the Duke of Edinburgh following his death at the age of 99.