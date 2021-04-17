Philip’s ‘unwavering loyalty’ to Queen to be hailed at funeral
The Duke of Edinburgh’s “unwavering loyalty” to the Queen and his “courage, fortitude and faith” will be marked at his funeral.After 73 years of marriage, the Queen will say farewell to Philip during a televised funeral service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday, attended by a small group of close family and friends.