Aaron Donald to Face Charges for Alleged Assault.

According to Pittsburgh attorney Todd Hollis, the Rams defensive tackle allegedly assaulted De Vincent Spriggs between 3 a.m.

And 4 a.m.

On April 11.

Hollis provided an image of Spriggs' injuries.

Donald grew up in Pittsburgh and still lives in the city when he isn't in Los Angeles.

The criminal charges against him will be filed at Pittsburgh Police Zone 3.

More about the alleged altercation has yet to be revealed