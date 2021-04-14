Delhi Police Commissioner urges people to follow COVID appropriate behavior

Speaking on the issue of the rising number of COVID cases in the city, SN Shrivastava, Delhi Police Commissioner said that people should follow COVID Protocol strictly to ensure overall safety for themselves as well as others.

They should also wear masks, maintain social distance and wash hands to win the battle against coronavirus.Police Commissioner reminded that there is a fine of Rs 2000 against those who do not follow the COVID appropriate behavior.

"A case can also be registered against them under section 188 of the IPC," said Delhi Police Commissioner.