Avoid 4th wave if 'everyone does their part,' doctor says

JENNIFER: THERE’S NO QUESTION,SITES LIKE THIS ONE HAVE BEENBUSY.BUT, NATIONWIDE, VACCINATIONSCOULD TAKE A BIT OF A HIT THISWEEK.SUPPLY OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSONVACCINE IS EXPECTED TO DROPABOUT 85% THIS WEEK.MASSACHUSETTS WILL ONLY GETABOUT 12,000 DOSESAND ONLY ABOUT 4,000 THEFOLLOWING WEEK, WHEN ELIGIBILITYOPENS TO ALL RESIDENTS.WHILE THE DIP SHOULD BETEMPORARY, FOLLOWING A MIX-UP ATA MARYLAND PLANT, IT COMES JUSTAS THE STATE IS REALLY TRYING TOHIT THE GAS TO AVOID A FOURTHSURGE.NEARLY 1.8 MILLION PEOPLE INMASSACHUSETTS ARE NOW FULLYVACCINATED AGAINST THE VIRUS.42% HAVE RECEIVED AT LEAST ONEDOSE OF VACCINE.THE QUESTION IS, CAN THE CURRENTPACE OF VACCINATIONS OUTRUN THESPREAD OF COVID?