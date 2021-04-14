Huntsville veterans home can now handle all parts of the vaccination process in-house

Today, in the meantime - sites that were administering johnson and johnson vaccines have switched to pfizer or moderna.

And at the tut fann veteran home in huntsville - they can now handle all parts of the vaccination process in-house.

It's thanks to a new program.

It's no secret just how tough the pandemic has been for people who live and work in long term care facilities like tut fan and this vaccination program the veteran's home is now a part of is just one step closer for them on their journey back to normalcy providing a safer and more efficient way to get veterans and employees at the tut fann veteran's home is a lot easier now that the home is enrolled in the covid-19 vaccination program scott hurst, regional vp of operations hmr of alabama: "we will continue to do everything necessary to create a safe environment and this is just one of those steps."

It's empty now...but inside the pharmacy is a vaccination freezer which will be used to store the exact amount of however many moderna vaccines the home needs...so none go to waste scott hurst, regional vp of operations hmr of alabama: "we know exactly how many veterans are eligible in need of the vaccine as well as our staff members."

Not only will they be able to store the vaccines...but they'll be able to adminsiter them as well...an added benefit to veterans and staff in more ways than one.

Scott hurst, regional vp of operations hmr of alabama: " a timelier administration of those vaccines, it also means less exposure to our folks having to go out to other clinics so they can do that right here without ever having to leave the facility."

Efficiency isn't the only benefit...once residents are fully vaccinated they'll be allowed close contact visits with friends and families.

Something some have been and are still waiting to do.

Scott hurst, regional vp of operations hmr of alabama: "bringing this one more step of safety and security into our facility allows us to move everybody back to normalcy, they get to spend time with one another they get to spend time with loved ones, they get to do things that because of cdc, state and federal requirements we haven't been able to do for a long time."

Another good thing about the program is if the c-d-c does recommend people get vaccinated every six months...having this program in house will also allow tut-fann to be able to re-vaccinate residents and staff in a timely manner.

