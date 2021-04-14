Haiti Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe Resigns Amid Violence, Political Strife

Jouthe had served as prime minister since March 2020.
He did not provide an explanation for his resignation early Wednesday and could not be immediately reached for comment.
Haiti's Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe resigned Wednesday, as the country faces a spike in killings and kidnappings.
Haiti’s president says Joseph Jouthe’s resignation will help address the acute insecurity problem