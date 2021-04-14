One year later: Seneca hit by EF-3 tornado 2020

Chris Justus, WYFF 4 Chief Meteorologist takes a look back at that storm in the video below.

🌪️ An EF-1 tornado moved through Seneca this weekend and it was nearly a year ago that an EF-3 touched down in the same town.

It's like a war zone out here.

Our byour Easter Sunday 2020.

The ingredientscame together for a significant threatfor large tornadoes in the middle ofthe night because I want you todesignate a weather watcher in yourhome tonight.

Somebody that can stayawake and watch these storms rollthrough one by 17 tornadoes toucheddown all within three hours just beforethree a.m.

A violent EF three tornadotouched down in Clemson and movetowards Seneca with winds at 160 MPH,just shy of an EF four and strength, itwas like nothing I've ever seen before.The Twister took the life of a securityguard working at Borgwarner, a plantthat was under COVID-19 furloughs.Normally hundreds of workers would havebeen inside.

The tornado rushed overand around many homes along the way.Mhm.The next day we toured the damage withhomeowners and it was dark and we justhad two flashlights and like we can'tdo anything Less than an hour after theF three, another large tornado toucheddown in Pickens County and crossed intoGreenville County, devastating severalhomes and EF two with winds at 120 MPH.Five other tornadoes touched down thatnight in Taylor's easily northern aCockney County and northeast Georgia.