Paradise leaders seeking funding to help with road expansion, police department

Town leaders gathered for a special meeting Tuesday to look at funding options for different projects.

Recovery efforts continue on the ridge, 2 1/2 years after the Camp Fire.

To ensure the community has a sufficient escape route in the case of another disaster.

This was an area that was heavily impacted during the fire and the town is looking for ways to expand it.

Ed gravage/lives in paradise: "it was way overcrowded, my wife thought she was going to burn to death in the car."

Ed gravage witnessed the roads packed with cars trying to escape the flames during the camp fire.

Ed gravage/lives in paradise: "people were going down both lanes of the road so you could tell something bad was happening.

It was horrible for the people that got stuck in the traffic."

Paradise mayor steve crowder says one of their goals after the fire is to improve their evacuation routes.

Steve crowder/paradise mayor: one of the areas that was heavily devastated was roe road, edgewood and that area.

Kristian stand up:im standing here on roe road, the town wants to expand this road from pentz to skyway to give roads in between like edgewood, a way to escape in case another fire breaks out.

We are going to write a letter to ask for funding to connect roe and edgewood and the streets there to give us better evacuation routes where it'll tie to a main street.

This is the first project we're looking at like this but there are other avenues to connect roads so they don't dead end so people can get out if they need to.

# during a special city council meeting here at city hall town leaders wrote a letter asking for congressional funds in order to get a grant for this project.

