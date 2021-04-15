Memorial scholarship honors late Monroe County deputy Dylan Pickle

The mom of the late monroe county deputy dylan pickle is keeping his spirit alive everyday pickle died last july while conducting a safety checkpoint.

I am here in aberdeen at robins unique boutique; you can see the sign on the door in remembeance of deputy pickle.

I spoke with pickle's mom debi pearson here earilier about the scholarship fund she has set up and how she is raising the money.

"i just want to make dylan proud, everything i do, i do it to honor him" debi pearson has already done a few fundraisers.

She raffeled off a gift basket filled with all dylan's favorite things.

She made baskets for valenties day, mothers day, and easter.

Pearson says she has had great response from the community so far.

"these baskets have been wonderful, and they have raised money, but not the money i want to raise."

Her next fundraiser is the miss m17 pageant on june 12th.

There are divisions for boys and girls who would like to enter.

The deadline to enter is may 1st.

All of the money raised goes into an account for the dylan pickle memorial scholorship fund.

The scholorship is for a canidate she will send to go through the police academy.

"i want to pay for someone who maybe their department isn't sending them, or they don't have the funds."

Pearson said the academy that dylan went through was about 36 hundred dollars.

She told me she has raised about 65 hundred so far.

"so that is where me and dylan come in, so i think he would love that, i think he would absolutely love that."

One of the awards at the pageant is the spirit of m17 award.

Pearson said the contestant that does the most community service will get that award.

One of the awards at the pageant is the spirit of m17 award.

Pearson said the contestant that does the most community service will get that award.