Strong The Wind Blows Documentary Movie

Strong The Wind Blows Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: For ten years Canadian Paraglider pilot Benjamin Jordan had dreamt of flying like an eagle, across the entire span of South Western Canada's mountain ranges.

He imagined soaring over glaciers, landing high in the alpine, bathing in turquoise waters, then flying on as he made his way from Vancouver to Calgary.

But there was a catch.

Nobody had ever done it before, and for one, very good, reason.

Join this unprecedented, Aerial and Mountain Adventure as you soar across British Columbia & Alberta's most incredible landscapes.

And brace yourself for the darkness, as Jordan reveals the inner struggle, mindset and motivation, required to push forward in the face of such risk.

Written & Directed by Benjamin Jordan