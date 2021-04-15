Fried Barry Movie - Gary Green, Chanelle de Jager, Brett Williams

Fried Barry Movie trailer - Plot Synopsis: Barry is a drug-addled, abusive bastard who - after yet another bender - is abducted by aliens.

Barry takes a backseat as an alien visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town.

What follows is an onslaught of drugs, fun and violence as our alien tourist enters the weird and wonderful world of humankind.

FRIED BARRY is based upon the short film of the same name, which earned 57 official selections and 12 wins at festivals around the world.

Director: Ryan Kruger Writers: Ryan Kruger, Ryan Kruger, James C.

Williamson Stars: Gary Green, Chanelle de Jager, Brett Williams