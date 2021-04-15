11pm Johnson & Johnson CDC Panel 04.14.2021

Tom kenny.

In our top story at ten.... in our top story tonight at 10... johnson & johnson's covid-19 vaccine will remain in limbo a while longer.

Federal health officials... met this afternoon to determine next steps... after the u.s hit pause on the johnson and johnson covid vaccine following reports of rare blood clots in six women who received the vaccine.

cdc panel meeting to discuss johnson &amp; johnson vaccine a c-d-c panel told the government after the meeting that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot - and if so, how big the potential risk really is.

The reports are exceedingly rare - six cases out of more than 7 million u.s. inoculations with the one-dose vaccine.

But the government recommended a pause in j&j vaccinations this week, not long after european regulators declared that such clots are a rare but possible risk with the vaccine.

Governor andy beshear announced shortly after the reports came out that the state was suspending vaccinations using the johnson and johnson vaccine until the c-d-c and f-d-a released more information and guidance.